Injury Update For Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock

Injuries have been the tale of Week 2 unfortunately. Now it looks like Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock is the latest to go down on this frustrating day.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Lock suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is questionable to return.

Prior to his injury, Lock was 1-of-5 for 20 yards and took a sack, losing a fumble in the process. Jeff Driskel has since been brought in to replace him.

It’s a frustrating potential end to Lock’s day if the injury is at all serious. Last week, Lock completed 67-percent of his passes for 216 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort against the Tennessee Titans.

And now, #Broncos QB Drew Lock is questionable to return with a right shoulder injury, and Jeff Driskel is in at QB for Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

Drew Lock is in his second NFL season after going 42nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He didn’t get his first crack at the starting job until midway through the season though.

But Lock made the most of his opportunity, going 4-1 to finish the season while completing 64.1-percent of his passes. The Broncos decided to build their team around him in the offseason, adding a number of weapons and offensive linemen to help him develop.

Hopefully this is just a temporary setback. Lock certainly seems to have a bright future ahead of him if he can just stay on the field.

The Broncos-Steelers game is being played on CBS.

UPDATE: Drew Lock has now been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Drew Lock is out for the rest of the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020