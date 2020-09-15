Injury Update For Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos will be without key wide receiver Courtland Sutton when they take on the Tennessee Titans later tonight.

Sutton, who broke out last fall as a second-year pro out of SMU, suffered a shoulder injury on Thursday last week during practice. The issue has been described as a sprained AC joint.

Sutton had been listed as questionable coming into tonight, but was officially declared inactive moments ago. Fellow wide receiver KJ Hamler will also sit this one out.

That means there should be ample opportunities for rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos’ first-round pick.

Albert O inactive. Jake Butt makes it all the way back. #9sports pic.twitter.com/Ax5Ohkifco — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 15, 2020

On a positive note, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Sutton attempted to give it a go tonight and is “really close” to returning.

Assuming this is accurate, it wouldn’t surprise us if we see him debut in Week 2.

Broncos’ WR Courtland Sutton, who sprained his AC joint last week in practice, is expected to be inactive tonight vs. Titans. He tried to go and is said to be “really close.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2020

Sans-Sutton, the Broncos will take on the Tennessee Titans at 10:20 p.m. ET.

ESPN will broadcast the action.