The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Injury Update For Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton evades a tackle.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos runs after a catch in the second quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos will be without key wide receiver Courtland Sutton when they take on the Tennessee Titans later tonight.

Sutton, who broke out last fall as a second-year pro out of SMU, suffered a shoulder injury on Thursday last week during practice. The issue has been described as a sprained AC joint.

Sutton had been listed as questionable coming into tonight, but was officially declared inactive moments ago. Fellow wide receiver KJ Hamler will also sit this one out.

That means there should be ample opportunities for rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos’ first-round pick.

On a positive note, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Sutton attempted to give it a go tonight and is “really close” to returning.

Assuming this is accurate, it wouldn’t surprise us if we see him debut in Week 2.

Sans-Sutton, the Broncos will take on the Tennessee Titans at 10:20 p.m. ET.

ESPN will broadcast the action.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.