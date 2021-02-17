Broncos Insider Clears Up The Situation With Von Miller

A report emerged on Wednesday from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, that the Denver Broncos were “likely” to decline the $18M team option available for star edge-rusher Von Miller. The decision to do so would make the 31-year-old an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Miller, 31, has played his entire career in Denver, but missed the entirety of the 2020 season with an ankle injury. Prior to last year, he’d made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2014-19 and continued to play at the highest level.

For that reason, it’s not set in stone that Miller will leave Denver this offseason.

Team insider Benjamin Allbright clarified Graziano’s report later on Wednesday, stating that the Broncos remain interested in bringing Miller back, but may want to re-structure his deal.

“No decision has been made on Von Miller’s option, no one has contacted Von’s representatives or Von with any decision (because no decision has been made) and they would be first to know,” Allbright shared on Twitter. “Team is still trying to work through all that.”

Been asked about this and I have a couple calls in. As I understand it; as of yesterday there was no final decision. The Broncos are interested in bringing Von back, but ideally I believe would like him to restructure/extend. They hope to get that done. https://t.co/2hZT0ubyQz — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 17, 2021

Just confirmed this with team. 👇🏻 No decision has been made on Von Miller's option, no one has contacted Von's representatives or Von with any decision (because no decision has been made) and they would be first to know. Team is still trying to work through all that. https://t.co/gVncs7URaP — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 17, 2021

According to Allbright, the Broncos still remain interested in keeping their star edge-rusher, but need to figure out the particulars.

Up until last month, any speculation that Miller would leave Denver would’ve seemed far-fetched. Team executive John Elway confirmed as much when he addressed the organization’s offseason plan for their star defender.

“We’d love to have Von finish his career here,” Elway said per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

However, in late January, Miller found himself in hot water off of the football field. The 31-year-old was reportedly under “criminal investigation” by the Parker (CO.) Police Department for an alleged domestic situation. The Broncos briefly addressed the legal situation with Miller in a statement provided to Denver’s FOX31 News.

“We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information,” the statement read.

Although it’s unclear if Graziano’s report stemmed from the off-field investigation, Denver’s front office will be closely monitoring the situation. The organization will have until March 16 to make a decision, or Miller will hit the open market this spring.