Broncos Make Decision On Injured OL Ja’Wuan James

Earlier this week, Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles while working out at home. Since the news broke, his injury has been the topic of many conversations in NFL circles.

James’ injury is currently being designated as a non-football injury because it didn’t occur at Denver’s facility. As a result, the Broncos can avoid paying his $9.85 million salary.

Several players voiced their frustrations with the NFL’s handling of James’ situation, which led to the league sending a memo to all 32 teams on Wednesday.

“According to the media coverage, several players have expressed surprise that Mr. James’ injury was not covered by his Injury Guarantee, although this point has been made frequently in our discussions with the NFLPA about the offseason program,” the NFL said in a statement. “Clubs are encouraged to remind players of the significant injury-related protection provided if they choose to work out at the club facility and the risks they undertake in choosing to train in non-NFL locations.”

Two days after that statement was made, the Broncos made a decision on James’ roster spot. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos are placing James on the reserve non-football injury list.

Per league source, Broncos have placed Ja’Wuan James on their reserve NFI list, ending his season. Procedural move opens up roster spot. Still no determination on what, if anything, Broncos will do regarding not paying salary/recouping signing bonus and opt-out salary. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 7, 2021

Klis added that Denver has not decided what it will do with Ja’Wuan James’ contract.

James signed a four-year, $51 million deal with the Broncos in March of 2019. He missed most of the 2019 season due to a knee injury, opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19, and will now miss all of the 2021 season because of a torn Achilles.

