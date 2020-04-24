Jerry Jeudy Announces What Number He’ll Wear For Broncos

Despite a few concerns about his knee, former Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy didn’t have to wait too long to hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos selected him with the 15th-overall pick.

Jeudy had a prolific career with the Crimson Tide, totaling 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was arguably the best wide receiver in college football for the past two seasons.

Although Jeudy won’t have to change his playing style in the NFL, he will have to change his jersey number. Instead of wearing No. 4 with the Broncos, the former Fred Biletnikoff Award winner will wear No. 10 during his rookie year. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien currently wears No. 4.

The official announcement came from Jeudy’s Twitter account. He posted an edited photo of him wearing No. 10 in an orange Broncos uniform. Here’s your first look at Jeudy’s new number:

That 10 looks 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/rqYa4TlvhK — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) April 24, 2020

Jerry Jeudy should form a solid duo with Courtland Sutton, who had 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in his second season with the Broncos.

Denver has given second-year quarterback Drew Lock the proper weapons to succeed this fall. There will probably be a slight learning curve for Jeudy, but he should make an impact fairly soon in the AFC West.

Alabama fans, how do you think Jeudy will perform in the Mile High City?

[Jerry Jeudy]