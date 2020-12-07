Look: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Deletes Tweet After Loss

It’s safe to say that Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is fed up with his team’s offense.

Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, wasn’t able to do much against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Broncos lost to the Chiefs on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, 22-16.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star had just one catch for five yards. He was targeted four times. Jeudy has four catches for 42 yards over his last three games (though one of those games happened without a quarterback).

Jeudy appeared to be pretty frustrated following the Sunday night loss. He took to Twitter to vent, though reportedly deleted the following message.

“At least I got my conditioning in,” Jeudy wrote in a message that has since been deleted, according to reports out of Denver.

This a shot at Lock, Fangio, or both? Either way Jeudy's pissed and rightfully so. pic.twitter.com/ursDXZlBG2 — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) December 7, 2020

Jeudy should be frustrated, but taking to Twitter probably won’t solve anything.

The Broncos fell to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday night. Jeudy now has 38 receptions for 594 yards and two touchdowns this season. Those are solid numbers for a rookie, but Jeudy clearly feels that he’s capable of more.

Denver will return to the field next weekend against the Carolina Panthers.