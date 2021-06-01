Jerry Jeudy Names Difference Between Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver Broncos created a quarterback competition this offseason by trading for former Carolina Panthers starter Teddy Bridgewater. It took the NFC West franchise just a sixth round pick to acquire the veteran and find a worth adversary to challenge Drew Lock for the starting job.

Both quarterbacks bring something different to the position in Denver. Bridgewater has a plethora of NFL experience but seemingly limits the Broncos’ upside. On the other hand, Lock has struggled to take off in his first two years in the league but could be ready to make a leap in his third season.

According to Jerry Jeudy, the two have another, less apparent difference in throwing styles.

The Broncos rising second-year wide receiver explained how the two quarterback’s each threw a distinctively different ball. Jeudy called Lock’s a “hard drill” and Bridgewater’s “more of a floater”, per team writer Aric DiLalla.

Jerry Jeudy describing Drew Lock's and Teddy Bridgewater's passes: Lock's is a "hard drill," while Bridgewater's are "more of a floater." — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) June 1, 2021

Lock’s throwing style has gotten him in trouble before in Denver. He threw 15 interceptions and completed just 57.3 percent of his passes in 13 games for the Broncos in 2020.

Bridgewater performed admirably last year in Carolina. He completed an impressive 69.1 percent of his passes for a career-high 3,733 yards but threw just 15 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions.

Soon after he arrived to the Broncos, Bridgewater addressed the team’s quarterback competition.

“Competition makes us all better as human beings,” the 28-year-old said, via the Broncos’ website. “In the end, you look back and you realize you form relationships and bonds with different guys through competition. You learn a lot about the guy you’re competing against, the guy you’re competing with. So I’m looking forward to this opportunity, making the best of it and just going out there and taking it one day at a time.”

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has yet to name a starter but we should get more information on the competition at the team’s mandatory minicamp later this month.