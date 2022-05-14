Jerry Jeudy's Girlfriend Reportedly Asked For Case To Be Dismissed

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 01: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against Nasir Adderley #24 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

Jeudy's girlfriend reported that he locked some of her belongings and items for their baby in his car.

On Friday, Jeudy's girlfriend asked a judge to dismiss this misdemeanor case. Even though she contacted the authorities, she said she didn't feel threatened during this incident.

Judge Chantel Contiguglia has not yet made a final decision on this case. However, Jeudy has been released from jail.

As of now, Jeudy has a hearing scheduled for May 31.

Jeudy's lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, claims the domestic violence label should have never been applied to his client's case because there was allegedly no act of violence that took place during this incident.

Since this situation remains up in the air, it's unclear if the Broncos will discipline Jeudy.

"You know, we'll look into all the stuff and make sure we do the right stuff," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "We're here to support him and move on from this."

Jeudy, 23, is set to enter his third year in the NFL. In two seasons with the Broncos, he has 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns.