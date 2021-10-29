Broncos Insider Has Concerning Update On WR Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were expecting to welcome star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy back to the field this weekend, but a concerning injury update on Friday may prolong that return.

According to Broncos insider Mike Klis, Jeudy did not participate in practice today.

While he was present at today’s workout, the young wideout stood off to the side with fellow injured star Von Miller.

Hmm. Not practicing: Jerry Jeudy, Von Miller (on side). #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 29, 2021

Jerry Jeudy suffered an ankle injury in Denver’s season opener against the New York Giants. Since then, he’s missed the Broncos’ last six contests.

The second-year wideout has been practicing with the team for the past two weeks after he was designated to return from the IR. After participating in the first two days of practice this week, he expressed his confidence moving forward saying, “I’m back in action. I’m ready to go.”

With this in mind, there’s two possible reasons for Jeudy’s lack of participation in practice today. Either he’s suffered a setback with his injury since those comments, or the Broncos are just letting him rest up before his return to NFL play on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates on Jeudy’s injury situation as the Broncos gear up for a Week 8 matchup at home against the Washington Football Team. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

