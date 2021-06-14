Last season, rookie sensation Jerry Jeudy caught passes from Drew Lock. This upcoming season? Well, some think Aaron Rodgers could be suiting up for the Denver Broncos this fall.

Ever since it was reported Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, he’s been linked to the Broncos. Why Denver? It’ll give him the freedom he both wants and deserves at this point in his career.

In such a trade scenario, Jeudy would become Rodgers’ new Davante Adams. And we all know how unstoppable the duo’s been during their time in Green Bay.

Regardless, Jeudy isn’t interested in a potential Broncos’ trade for Rodgers. He’s confident in the two “great” quarterbacks he has in Denver, including Lock and veteran newcomer Teddy Bridgewater.

“I’ve heard some things about him potentially coming here, but I feel like we have two great quarterbacks out here competing and I’m excited to see what they do this upcoming year,” Jeudy said during ESPN’s First Take on Monday, via 247Sports.

With that being said, Jeudy did go on to express it’d be fun catching passes from No. 12.

“He’s a legendary quarterback, an exciting playmaker as a quarterback and it would be fun to play (with him), but as of right now, I can (only) control what I can control,” Jeudy continued.

The Broncos are capable of making a run to the playoffs this upcoming season, but it’ll all come down to quarterback play. So far, Drew Lock has yet to prove he’s Denver’s longterm quarterback. And Teddy Bridgewater isn’t the answer.

Were Denver to trade for Rodgers, it’d become a major threat to win the AFC West and compete for the conference championship.