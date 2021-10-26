Broncos Make Decision On Jerry Jeudy For Week 8

Jerry Jeudy didn’t shine as brightly as some of the other 2020 rookie wide receivers, though he was still plenty productive, with 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns. He looked to take a big step forward in 2021.

Unfortunately, injuries have limited him to just one game so far. In the Denver Broncos‘ Week 1 win against the New York Giants, he caught six of his seven targets for 72 yards.

He left that game early with a high ankle sprain, and there it was feared that he might miss up to two months. Instead, it looks like the damage is going to be limited to six games.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Jeudy is “good to go.” He’s set to return to the lineup for the Broncos’ Sunday game against the Washington Football Team. It should be a big lift for Teddy Bridgewater and the team’s offense.

#broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is good to go. He’ll return and play Sunday against Washington. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 26, 2021

Jerry Jeudy was absolutely dynamite at Alabama, before becoming the No. 15 overall pick a year ago. His solid rookie season was a bit overshadowed by guys like Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, who absolutely lit up the league in his first year, putting up 1,400 yards and seven scores.

The Broncos’ receiving corps have been productive in his absence. Courtland Sutton leads the way with 38 receptions for 539 yards and two scores, while Tim Patrick has 27/360/3, and tight end Noah Fant has 35/312/3.

After a 3-0 start, Denver has lost four straight games. They could really use a lift at home against Washington this weekend.

