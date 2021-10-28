Jerry Jeudy Sends Clear Message Ahead Of His Return

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos received some good news about wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

After missing several weeks with a high ankle sprain, the former first-round pick is ready to get back out on the field. The Broncos plan to activate Jeudy from Injured Reserve before the team’s game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Before he finally gets back on the field, the talented wideout spoke with the media. He made it clear he’s ready to go.

“Yeah, of course, especially just being on the sideline, not being able to compete with your team to go out there and try to win. So, yeah, it’s very frustrating,” Jeudy said, via Troy Renck of ABC Denver7. “But now, I’m back in action. I’m ready to go.”

Jeudy put together a solid rookie season, but got overshadowed by other receivers like Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool.

With Jeudy on the sideline for a few weeks, other receivers were forced to step up. Courtland Sutton leads the way with 38 receptions for 539 yards and two scores, while Tim Patrick has 27 receptions for 360 yards and is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns. Tight end Noah Fant has 35 receptions for 312 yards and also has three touchdowns.

Both Patrick and Fant will likely take a backseat with Jeudy back in the starting lineup this weekend.