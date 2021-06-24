The Spun

Jerry Jeudy Sums Up Difference Between Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock against the Chargers.DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to throw for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have an ongoing quarterback competition going on between third-year pro Drew Lock and veteran trade acquisition Teddy Bridgewater.

No matter who winds up winning the job, the Broncos have to be able to have confidence in both players. While Lock and Bridgewater each have starting experience, they are vastly different quarterbacks.

Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy explained the differences between the two in an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show” today.

“Drew is more of a bullet-type thrower. He relies a lot more on his arm,” Jeudy told Rome. “Teddy, I feel he more anticipates and throws it and knows how to anticipate on your routes. That’s the only difference I see between them. But I feel like they’re two great quarterbacks who are out here competing. Having them compete against each other, you can see both of them are improving in their game.”

Barring a late trade for Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson, either Lock or Bridgewater will be starting for the Broncos in Week 1 against the New York Giants.

“They’re both getting better,” Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur told reporters last week. “Obviously, they’ve both gotten to work with the ones and share the workload in regards to the reps.

“I’ve seen improvement in Drew with his decision-making, timing and accuracy. For Teddy, it’s more getting up to speed with what we’ve done. He’s right on board with the new things we’re doing.”

