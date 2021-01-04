The Spun

John Elway Addresses Offseason Plan For Von Miller

After the worst injury of his career, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller will eye a return to the football field in 2021. However, before he does, the 31-year-old might have some business to take care of.

Miller signed a six-year deal with the Broncos in 2016 worth $114.5 million with $70 million guaranteed. At the time, the contract made him the highest paid defender in the league and for good reason.

But after a season spent on the sidelines, that deal is quickly nearing its end. With the contract set to expire at the end of the 2021 season, Miller will likely be involved in negotiations with the Broncos this offseason.

On Monday, reporters asked Denver executive John Elway about the team’s thought process around their star linebacker. The former Broncos quarterback responded that one of the organization’s biggest goals of the offseason was to get Miller back in Denver.

“We’d love to have Von finish his career here,” Elway said per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Any other answer from Elway would have been shocking. The Broncos clearly have committed to Miller over the last few years as he remains one of the most productive defenders in the league.

Denver drafted Miller out of Texas A&M with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 Draft and he immediately paid dividends. By his second season in 2012, he was named an All-Pro after racking up 18.5 sacks. He earned the designation two more times in 2015 and 2016 after back-to-back superstar level years. Over his 10-year career, he’s made eight Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl MVP. At this point, he clearly looks like a future Hall-of-Famer.

One day, Miller won’t be able to compete at the same level he did for the first 10 years of his career. However, until that moment occurs, the Broncos will want him on their team.


