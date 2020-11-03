John Elway, Broncos Team President Have Tested Positive Today

Denver Broncos President Joe Ellis and GM John Elway have officially tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced this morning.

Both Ellis and Elway have been suffering from mild symptoms, the team revealed. Ellis watched Sunday’s game from home and worked from home on Monday as a precaution.

Elway, meanwhile, left work yesterday after feeling ill. Both men officially tested positive today.

The Broncos’ facilities are closed today due to Election Day, and coaches and players are conducting game preparations remotely.

Elway and Ellis are not the first Broncos staffers to contract COVID-19 recently. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell missed Sunday’s game as a result of testing positive over the weekend.

Let’s hope for a speedy and full recovery for both men. Health has and always will be more important than football.

The Broncos are scheduled to travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.