John Elway Gives Honest Assessment Of QB Drew Lock

Is Drew Lock the Broncos’ long-term starting quarterback? Denver GM John Elway updated his team’s QB situation ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Broncos selected Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Missouri alum went earlier than expected in the draft, but exceeded expectations during his rookie season in the Mile High City.

Now, it appears the Broncos may have found their franchise quarterback after a multi-year search. But Elway isn’t simply handing the job over to Lock for the 2020 season.

The Denver GM updated his team’s quarterback situation ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft:

“Drew got an opportunity to play late in the year, and I think he came in and showed us a lot of the things that he can do,” Elway said, via Pro Football Talk. “By no means has Drew made it. We believe he’s got the potential to do it, and we think he’s just going to continue to get better and better. But he’s still in the learning process and know that he’s going to have to get better.”

Elway’s never shied away from competition.

Lock simply didn’t play enough last season to secure his starting gig.

The second-year quarterback will have to continue to play well in the 2020 season to hold onto his starting gig.