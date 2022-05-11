John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson.

Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson.

"He was the piece we needed," Elway said. "We had a good football team around him and I think George [Paton] did a tremendous job of putting that deal together and getting him here. It's great to see the fan base energized again."

With Wilson now on the roster, Elway believes the Broncos have what it takes to compete in the AFC West.

"We've got a chance to compete in the AFC West, which obviously is going to be tough," Elway added. "But again like anything we've got to stay healthy. We've had a tough time doing that the last several years. If we can stay healthy, Russ has been there, he's won Super Bowls, he knows what it takes and the leadership he's provided has been tremendous."

Denver hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2015 season. Elway is hopeful Wilson will help the franchise snap its postseason drought this fall.

Believe it or not, Wilson has only missed the playoffs twice in his career.