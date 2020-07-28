John Elway Names The Best Player In The NFL Right Now

Almost every sports fan right now would say that Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL. It’s hard to argue against the 24-year-old quarterback, especially after seeing him lead Kansas City to a championship last season.

Mahomes’ recent contract with the Chiefs would indicate that he’s the top player in the league. The front office will be paying him $500 million over the course of his 10-year extension, which is the highest-paid contract in sports.

What separates Mahomes from other athletes is that even his rivals can’t deny his greatness. Denver Broncos general manager John Elway recently called Mahomes the best player in football.

Denver and Kansas City meet twice per year, but Elway can’t deny Mahomes’ talent. He continues to prove that he can be one of the all-time great quarterbacks if he could stay healthy.

Elway joked with the media that he wished Kansas City paid Mahomes more money – this way the team could not afford key players like Chris Jones.

John Elway called Patrick Mahomes the best player in football and that as an AFC West rival he wished the Chiefs had paid Mahomes more. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2020

The Broncos may have found their quarterback of the future in Drew Lock. He showed serious potential in limited action last season.

Elway added a plethora of weapons to the roster this offseason to help Lock’s development. The team selected Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler in back-to-back rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

If the Broncos want to be able to contend in a division that features the best player in football, they’ll need the right quarterback to lead them.