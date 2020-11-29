The Spun

John Elway Reportedly Had A Suggestion For The NFL

A closeup of John Elway.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 18: Executive vice president and general manager John Elway of the Denver Broncos is recognized during the pregame ceremony as his jersey number is retired before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on September 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Broncos GM John Elway is massively disappointed by the NFL’s decision to move forward with Denver’s game this Sunday.

The Broncos have been the talk of the NFL world this weekend. The team announced Saturday afternoon it would be without all of its quarterbacks on Sunday due to positive tests and contact tracing. Jeff Driskel tested positive, and Drew Lock was deemed a “high-risk” contact.

We’ve seen similar situations like this all season long. In most instances, the NFL has typically delayed games a few days to allow further testing and allow players to return in time to play. But the league isn’t following similar suit in this situation.

It’s clear the Broncos made several critical contact-tracing errors this week. The quarterbacks also failed to wear masks in the moments that mattered most. Despite the obvious protocol violations, Elway isn’t pleased with the NFL, per Broncos reporter Mike Klis.

John Elway has every right to be disappointed, but that doesn’t deny the fact his own team failed to follow protocol.

The NFL appears to be sending a clear message to Denver’s organization. If self-inflicted wounds are made, the league isn’t going to do much to help in regards to shuffling schedules around (of course, unless there’s a clear impact on health and safety).

The Broncos failed to uphold league protocol, and they’re paying the price for it. Denver will be without its quarterbacks when it plays the Saints on Sunday.


