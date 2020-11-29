John Elway Reportedly Had A Suggestion For The NFL

Broncos GM John Elway is massively disappointed by the NFL’s decision to move forward with Denver’s game this Sunday.

The Broncos have been the talk of the NFL world this weekend. The team announced Saturday afternoon it would be without all of its quarterbacks on Sunday due to positive tests and contact tracing. Jeff Driskel tested positive, and Drew Lock was deemed a “high-risk” contact.

We’ve seen similar situations like this all season long. In most instances, the NFL has typically delayed games a few days to allow further testing and allow players to return in time to play. But the league isn’t following similar suit in this situation.

It’s clear the Broncos made several critical contact-tracing errors this week. The quarterbacks also failed to wear masks in the moments that mattered most. Despite the obvious protocol violations, Elway isn’t pleased with the NFL, per Broncos reporter Mike Klis.

Per source, John Elway expressed disappointment to league officials that game vs Saints wasn't moved to Tuesday. NFL had previously moved games for Baltimore (to Tuesday), Titans (to Tuesday) and New England (a full week). Those teams made contact tracing mistakes too. #9sports https://t.co/P8diuNSUNd — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 29, 2020

John Elway has every right to be disappointed, but that doesn’t deny the fact his own team failed to follow protocol.

The NFL appears to be sending a clear message to Denver’s organization. If self-inflicted wounds are made, the league isn’t going to do much to help in regards to shuffling schedules around (of course, unless there’s a clear impact on health and safety).

The Broncos failed to uphold league protocol, and they’re paying the price for it. Denver will be without its quarterbacks when it plays the Saints on Sunday.