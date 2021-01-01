The Spun

John Elway Reportedly Makes Decision On Drew Lock

A closeup of John Elway.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Drew Lock’s had an up-and-down season as the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback.

The 24-year-old quarterback has led the Broncos to a disappointing 5-10 record heading into the final game of the season. Lock, a second round NFL Draft pick out of Missouri, has thrown for 2,594 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

There are some who believe that Denver should draft a quarterback. However, it doesn’t appear that will be happening.

According to longtime Denver sports insider Woody Paige, Broncos team president John Elway has already made a decision on Lock for 2021. He’s committed to the young quarterback for next season.

“Elway will not draft a QB. Committed to Drew Lock next year. I do not endorse this tweet, but it’s true,” he tweeted.

Lock is coming off a disappointing season, but he’s still pretty young. Perhaps he’ll be able to make a jump in terms of production in 2021.

“We have a window for this team, and he’s the piece that’s going to make or break us,” Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said of his quarterback.

The Broncos are scheduled to finish the season against the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.