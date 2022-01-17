John Elway Sends Clear Message About His Broncos Future

Broncos legend John Elway still wants to be part of the team in some capacity after the team is sold to a new ownership group.

He’s been with the Broncos for 40 years even though he stepped down as the general manager after the 2020 season. He’s now a consultant for the team and he’d like to continue that role under the new owners.

“Who knows where that is and where that falls, but I do have interest in being a part of it,’’ Elway said via Mike Klis of 9News. “The Broncos have been in my life for 40 years, so I’d to be a part of it. So it’s a matter of seeing how everything plays out and what’s going to happen. I’m sure there will be a lot of things going on, but I would definitely like to be involved.”

If this were to be announced, it would likely come after the Broncos hire their new coach.

They dismissed Vic Fangio last week after three subpar seasons. Denver missed the playoffs each season Fangio was there and he finished with a 19-30 overall record.

The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since 2015, which was the year they won the Super Bowl over the Panthers.