Video: Here’s The Broncos’ First Pass Attempt Today

We were all expecting to see some pretty zany offense in the Broncos-Saints game given that the Broncos are starting a a converted wide receiver at QB. So it should be no surprise that the Broncos’ first pass of the game was a wild one.

The Broncos’ first pass attempt of the day came on a third-and-3 from their own 47-yard line. “Quarterback” Kendall Hinton rolled out right but couldn’t find anyone open, so he just launched the ball into the stands to bring up fourth down.

The Broncos did not try passing the ball at all on their ensuing drive, rushing three straight times before punting again. Fortunately for them, the defense hasn’t forced them to go deep yet, holding the Saints offense scoreless on their first drive.

But it’s going to be hard to win without at least some offense generated by the passing game. This isn’t the 80s anymore.

Kendall Hinton's first NFL play. pic.twitter.com/uySxWhMgO9 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 29, 2020

But what other choice do the Denver Broncos really have? Their QBs room has been devastated by COVID-19, leaving the entire room unavailable for today’s game.

The Broncos were so strapped for depth that they reportedly tried to bring one of their assistant coaches in to start.

There’s a saying that when you get lemons you should make lemonade, but the Broncos don’t even have lemons right now. They have nothing at all.

Nevertheless, it’s fascinating to see what an NFL team can do when they have no other viable options.