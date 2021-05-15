No one can accuse Denver Broncos reserve Kendall Hinton of not being a team player. That much became clear last season, when the wide receiver by trade suited up as an emergency quarterback with just a few days notice for the team, following a COVID-19 outbreak in the team’s QB room.

Hinton hadn’t played quarterback since his junior year at Wake Forest. Because of the late outbreak, and the ability to sign and clear a new quarterback in time for the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints, Hinton was called up from the practice squad, and asked to play a position he had never practiced in the NFL, and one of the most difficult positions in sports at that.

Obviously, Hinton didn’t play well in that impossible situation. The Broncos fell 31-3. Still, he got plenty of credit from everyone for stepping up in that situation.

This offseason, it appears that his career is taking another turn. During minicamp this week, the Broncos have him playing defensive back, yet another new position for the former Demon Deacon.

As expected, Kendall Hinton is doing everything he can here. That includes an incredible tweet in response to that Broncos video from practice today.

“Hell, I’ll fill up the Gatorade cooler, walk yah dog, and paint yah back porch!” the versatile quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-quarterback-turned-defensive back said.

Hopefully no one asks him to do any of that. He may be battling for a roster spot like so many others at minicamp, but he’s definitely earned the respect of his team. Let someone else take care of the Gatorade.

