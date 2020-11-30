Kurt Warner Has Message For Broncos QB Kendall Hinton

Kendall Hinton was left with an impossible task as the Broncos’ starting quarterback yesterday. He was only playing as an emergency option.

Hinton completed just 1-of-9 passes for 13 yards and two interceptions in Denver’s 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. As rough as the afternoon may have been for the college quarterback-turned NFL practice squad wide receiver-turned NFL starting QB, he gained plenty of respect just by being out there.

Last night, NFL Network analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner shouted out Hinton on Twitter.

“Mad respect & props 4 [Kendall Hinton],” Warner wrote. “I don’t care stats or score, this young man did nothing but battle w/ the crappy hand he was dealt! Have heart & courage like that – in the world of haters – he deserves more shots to get on field doing what he does best! #TakeHimOnMyTeam.”

Mad respect & props 4 @Kendall_Hinton2… I don’t care stats or score, this young man did nothing but battle w/ the crappy hand he was dealt! Have heart & courage like that – in the world of haters – he deserves more shots to get on field doing what he does best! #TakeHimOnMyTeam — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 29, 2020

Hinton’s quarterback career in the NFL is going to be a one-and-done affair. Denver will likely have a fully-stocked QB room available for this weekend.

Still, while he didn’t put up huge stats or register a win, Hinton managed to leave a positive impression on the league with his improbable opportunity.