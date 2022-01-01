Legendary NFL Head Coach Passed Away Saturday Morning

The football world has lost several significant figures over the past few days with the loss of John Madden and former Green Bay Packers star Fred Cone.

Unfortunately, the football world lost yet another legendary figure on Saturday morning. According to multiple reports, longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passed away earlier this morning.

He was 77 years old. Reporter Alex Marvez broke the sad news on Saturday morning.

“Dan Reeves passed away early this morning at age 77. Won 2 Super Bowl rings as @DallasCowboys player & asst. coach, then won 201 games (including 11 in the playoffs) & made 4 SB appearances as Broncos, Giants and Falcons head coach. NFL legend but even better person. RIP.”

Dan Reeves passed away early this morning at age 77. Won 2 Super Bowl rings as @DallasCowboys player & asst. coach, then won 201 games (including 11 in the playoffs) & made 4 SB appearances as @Broncos @NYGIants & @AtantaFalcons head coach. NFL legend but even better person. RIP — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 1, 2022

Reeves started his NFL career as a player for the Dallas Cowboys. He played eight seasons for the Cowboys before he eventually stayed on with the team as an assistant coach.

After spending a few years learning under legendary coach Tom Landry, Reeves became the youngest coach in the NFL when he took over the Denver Broncos. He led the team to three Super Bowl appearances and racked up a 110-73-1 record.

He coached two other NFL franchises, the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons – who he helped to a Super Bowl appearance in 1998.

Our thoughts are with the Reeves family.