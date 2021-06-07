Longtime NFL Trainer Announces His Retirement

Steve Antonopulos, who served on the Denver Broncos training staff for 45 years, announced his retirement on Monday. With his departure, the organization will need to fill the head position for the first time in decades.

Antonopulos first joined the Broncos as an assistant trainer in 1976, but became the head athletic trainer just a few years later in 1981. Since the 2016 season, he’s served as the organization’s director of sports medicine.

However, prior to the 2020 season, Antonopulos told John Elway that the year would be his last.

“When I committed to come back for this past season, I told John [Elway], ‘This is it. My wife deserves this and we need to move on,’” Antonopulos told Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

During his 45 years with the team, Antonopulos was able to see the club reach the pinnacle of success in the NFL. He worked all eight Super Bowls that the Broncos have appeared in.

“Probably the most loyal employee the team has had and will ever have,” Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis said in a phone interview, via O’Hallaran. “He was very straight forward, he was very honest and he was a really good communicator in that he has a good bedside manner in a position where that is obviously required.”

Ellis also told O’Halloran that the Broncos will name their training room after Antonopulos following his departure from the organization. He called the move a “no-brainer” given all that Antonopulos gave the franchise during his four-decade tenure.

