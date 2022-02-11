Dom Capers isn’t ready to retire from coaching just yet. On Friday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that Capers is expected to join the Denver Broncos‘ staff for the 2022 season.

According to Rapoport, the Broncos want to hire Capers as a senior defensive assistant. He’d help out Ejiro Evero, who is expected to be the team’s defensive coordinator this fall.

Capers, 71, has been coaching since 1972 at Kent State. He worked his way up the ladder, earning his first NFL gig in 1986 with the New Orleans Saints.

After spending a few years as a defensive backs coach, Capers was hired as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive coordinator in 1992. Two years later, he became the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Capers also had runs with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots before having a very long stint with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers had Capers as their defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2017. He was a part of the 2010 squad that won Super Bowl XLV.

The #Broncos are expected to hire long-time defensive coordinator Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant to assist expected DC Ejiro Evero, source said. Capers has been a DC for four different teams and brings his vast experience for Evero, a first-time coordinator. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2022

For the past few years, Capers has been comfortable in his role as a senior defensive assistant. This past season, he had this title with the Detroit Lions.

We’ll see if Capers’ experience can elevate the Broncos’ defense next season.