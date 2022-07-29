Longtime NFL Defensive Lineman Announces Retirement At 32

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In mid-June, the Baltimore Ravens reached an injury settlement with defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. A little over a month later, he announced his retirement from the NFL.

"After 10 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game," Wolfe said. "Time for a new beginning."

Wolfe was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He remained on the team through the 2019 season.

Although Wolfe spent over a year with the Ravens, it appears his time with the Broncos is something he'll cherish forever.

"The gratitude that I feel for the organization as a whole and the city itself - the love they showed me from Day 1 has been incredible," he added.

Wolfe will finish his NFL career with 350 combined tackles, 81 quarterback hits, 52 tackles for loss, 34 sacks and 17 passes defended.

In 2015, Wolfe played a pivotal role on a Broncos defense that carried the team to the Super Bowl.

Congratulations to Wolfe on a productive NFL career.