Longtime NFL DT Announces Retirement At 32: Fans React

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe officially announced that he's retiring from the NFL.

"After 10 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game," Wolfe said. "Time for a new beginning."

Wolfe was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was part of the 2015 squad that defeated the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl.

Even though Wolfe left the Broncos for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, he was always considered a fan favorite in the Mile High City. As a result, Broncos fans are wishing him all the best in retirement.

"Thanks @Derek_Wolfe95 for all the hard work and memories," one fan tweeted. "Your future is bright. Enjoy retirement and best of luck in whatever you do next!"

"Absolutely loved this guy," a second fan wrote. "Wore his Jersey year after year. Congrats on a great career Derek. Cheers."

"One of my favorite all time Broncos," another fan said. "Congrats D-Wolfe."

Over the course of Wolfe's NFL career, he had 350 combined tackles, 81 quarterback hits, 52 tackles for loss, 34 sacks and 17 passes defended.

Wolfe, 32, has not announced what will be the next chapter of his career.