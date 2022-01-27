Look: Denver Broncos Officially Announce New Head Coach

The Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver officially kicked off on Thursday night.

Hackett and the Broncos agreed to contract terms on Thursday, making him the 18th head coach in the organization’s history.

The 42-year-old has 13 years of NFL coaching experience under his belt, seven of which he was an offensive coordinator. He most recently served as offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Hackett now takes over in Denver.

“The Broncos have found their next head coach,” the team announced. “The Broncos have agreed to terms with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to become the 18th head coach in franchise history, the team announced Thursday. Following a search process that included interviews with 10 different candidates and lasted nearly three weeks, the Broncos will move forward with Hackett as the team’s leader.”

OFFICIAL: We’ve agreed to terms with Nathaniel Hackett to be our next head coach. 😎 📰 » https://t.co/JLNtu4HRHy pic.twitter.com/fsadmbJAeP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 27, 2022

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was originally believed to be the leader in the Broncos clubhouse. But Hackett’s an offensive-minded head coach and Denver wanted to keep up with the rest of the AFC West.

GM George Paton had high praise for his new head coach on Thursday.

“Nathaniel Hackett is a dynamic leader and coach whose intelligence, innovation and charisma impressed us from the very start of this process,” Paton said in a statement. “In addition to having a brilliant offensive mind, Nathaniel is an outstanding teacher and communicator with a strong vision for all three phases of our team.”

Will Hackett prove to be the right hire? We won’t find out until next season.