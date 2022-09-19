Look: Embarrassing Russell Wilson Photo Is Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson has not played up to his standards through his first two games as a Denver Bronco.

Even in yesterday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, Wilson was shaky, completing only 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Wilson even had a still frame shot of one play near the goal line go viral, and not for good reasons. In it, the veteran quarterback appears to miss a wide open Javonte Williams for what would have been a touchdown.

We always caution against judging still shots too harshly, because they don't necessarily account for what happens in real time and how quickly things move, but Wilson would probably still rather this picture not be out there.

Thankfully, this play happened in a victory and the Broncos avoided starting 0-2.

“I’ve been in so many tough games throughout my career,” Wilson said postgame, via the team’s official website. “All that matters is that win. Then, taking those wins and understanding, ‘OK, here’s the areas where we can get better.’ We’ll definitely take on that challenge we’re looking forward.”

Next up for Denver is a primetime Sunday night matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.