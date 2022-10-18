Look: Embarrassing Russell Wilson Play From Tonight's Game Going Viral

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Russell Wilson just had one of his best drives of the season for the Denver Broncos, but not before an embarrassing lowlight earlier in the game.

On 3rd-and-2 on Denver's opening drive, Wilson appeared to miss his tight end wide open in front of him for what would have been a short gain to move the sticks.

Screenshots of live plays aren't always fair indicators, but this is a pretty brutal picture for Russ.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky tweeted that Wilson should "100% be able to read this play with his eyes closed" and went on to explain that he didn't take his eyes off the main read quickly enough like he should have.

We've seen Russ struggle more so than ever through the first five games of the season, but perhaps after the miscue shown above, he found something on the next drive.

Russ connected with Jerry Jeudy on a long pass on third down before finding rookie tight end Greg Dulcich for a touchdown to put the Broncos up 10-0. It was the closest we've seen Wilson to looking like the Seahawks version of himself.

You can watch Broncos-Chargers on ESPN/ABC.