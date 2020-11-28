Look: Jerry Jeudy Reacts To Broncos’ Quarterback News

When the Denver Broncos take the field tomorrow afternoon for their game against the New Orleans Saints, they won’t have a single quarterback available to play.

That’s right, all three of the team’s quarterbacks have been ruled out of the contest. Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive earlier this week, so it appears Denver’s decision has to do with contact tracing.

Starting quarterback Drew Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles have been “deemed high-risk” because of their exposure to Driskel, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That leaves the team without a quarterback on the roster.

But don’t worry, rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has a solution. Just let him play quarterback so that he can “get his Lamar Jackson on.”

The former Alabama star wants the Broncos to let him play some quarterback against the Saints tomorrow.

Guess ima have to get my Lamar Jackson on — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 28, 2020

Jeudy is arguably the most athletic player on the Broncos roster, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility. However, multiple reports have suggested that running back Royce Freeman is actually the team’s emergency quarterback.

Denver also has one more option, according to Broncos insider Mike Klis. “One possible QB: Kendall Hinton. He’s on Broncos practice squad as WR but he was a three-year starting QB at Wake Forest,” he reported.

It will be fascinating to see how the Broncos handle their offensive game plan against the Saints.