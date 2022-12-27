Look: Legendary Broncos Star Furious With Russell Wilson

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

The Broncos officially hit rock bottom this past Sunday, losing 51-14 to the Rams. Russell Wilson finished the game with 214 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

On Monday morning, Shannon Sharpe of FS1's "Undisputed" put Wilson on blast for his Christmas Day performance.

"They let Russ cook on Christmas and he burned the god dang gon’ meal. And everyone went hungry thanks to Russ cooking," Sharpe said.

Sharpe then issued a warning to Wilson.

"Hey Russ, you better get back on your grind,” Sharpe added. “You better make sure they know that this was a ‘blip’ and not a trend because they’ll eat your money next year.”

Sharpe continued to criticize Wilson on this Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed." This came after the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"Russell has lost athleticism. Russ cannot outrun anybody," Sharpe said. "So he can’t make those improvisational plays like he could for those first 10 years in Seattle. You [would] never see Russ get dragged down from behind. Now, Russ don’t look like he could outrun me."

Wilson has completed 60.1 percent of his pass attempts this season for 3,019 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. It's been an underwhelming year for him.