Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News

During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason.

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell," Manning said.

Manning made this comment after Waitman pinned the 49ers inside the 5-yard line twice on Sunday Night Football.

The following day, Manning provided some clarity on his snarky comment.

“I don’t think we’re trying to be critical,” Manning told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. “I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game. I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great.”

NFL fans aren't happy that Manning walked back his comment about Wilson.

"This is the tamest joke anyone has ever had to publicly apologize for," an NFL fan tweeted.

"Lol he made a joke and now the media tryna something crazy out of it get a life people, stop taking everything in life so serious society is embarrassing," another fan said.

Clearly, fans want Manning to just own up to his hilarious comment.

That being said, Manning has a show to run for ESPN. He probably doesn't want to burn any bridges with players like Wilson.