Look: Russell Wilson Has Brutally Honest Response To Eli Manning

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

During Monday night's "ManningCast" on ESPN. Eli Manning said that the Broncos should have paid punter Corliss Waitman with Russell Wilson's money.

While the comment raised some eyebrows, Manning made clear in a subsequent interview that he meant it facetiously.

“No, I don’t think we’re trying to be critical. I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game." Manning said. "I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great."

To his credit, Wilson playfully jabbed back at Manning when he was asked about the remark on Wednesday.

"You mean Chad Powers?" Wilson asked, referring to Manning's character from his "tryout" at Penn State. "I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers."

Wilson went on to say that he has always looked up to and respected the Manning brothers, and he didn't think Eli meant any harm.

For the record, Wilson did indeed win all three of his starts against Manning when he faced the New York Giants as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle beat the Giants at home in 2014 and also won on road trips to MetLife Stadium in 2013 and 2017.

Russ and the Seahawks lost to Big Blue in 2020, but Eli was already in his first season of retirement when that happened.