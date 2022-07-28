Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To College Quarterback's Viral Video

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

In June, a video of Russell Wilson saying "Broncos Country, let's ride" became a popular meme on Twitter.

The viral video of Wilson sparked a trend in the football world. Over the past few days, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels tried to do their best version of "Let's Ride."

Wilson actually saw Rattler's video on Twitter.

"This pretty good Ratt! Not too much energy…but just right," Wilson tweeted at Rattler.

This tweet from Wilson received a brief response from Rattler.

Even though Wilson's "Let's Ride" video won't go down as one of the highlights of his career, it has turned into a harmless joke.

Kudos to Wilson for being able to poke fun at his own situation.