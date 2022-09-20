Look: Tom Brady Fans Are Not Happy With Russell Wilson

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks congratulates Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the Patriots 28-24 win during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson's new social media content looks suspiciously familiar for Tom Brady fans.

On Monday, Wilson posted a brief video featuring him recapping the Denver Broncos' first win of the season spliced with highlights of the team's victory over the Houston Texans.

"Gotta Love Winning! First of Many!" Wilson captioned it.

There was one problem. Many Twitter users thought Wilson stole the concept for his video from the ones Tom Brady has been posting after every win the last few seasons.

They let Russ know about it in the comments too.

Russ and the Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night this coming weekend.

Will we get another victory vid come Monday?