Look: Von Miller Has A Message For Broncos Fans

Von Miller stands with hands on hips during a Broncos game.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 26-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos star Von Miller will miss the entire 2020 season, the byproduct of a gnarly ankle injury suffered right before the year kicked off.

Even so, the prolific pass rusher has his mind on his teammates and Broncos fans as well. He delivered a quick message to them this afternoon.

On Twitter, Miller posted a picture of himself on his couch throwing up a “Mile High Salute.” His injured left foot is elevated and a pair of crutches sit to his right.

Check it out.

Without Miller, the Broncos lost a hard-fought 16-14 Monday night game to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. This Sunday, they’ll battle 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

A somewhat-trendy pick to have a breakout season and return to the playoffs for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in 2015, the Broncos are in danger of starting the year 0-2.

Hopefully they will at least be able to draw some inspiration from their injured superstar, even if Von Miller can’t be out on the field with them this weekend.


