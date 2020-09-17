Look: Von Miller Has A Message For Broncos Fans

Denver Broncos star Von Miller will miss the entire 2020 season, the byproduct of a gnarly ankle injury suffered right before the year kicked off.

Even so, the prolific pass rusher has his mind on his teammates and Broncos fans as well. He delivered a quick message to them this afternoon.

On Twitter, Miller posted a picture of himself on his couch throwing up a “Mile High Salute.” His injured left foot is elevated and a pair of crutches sit to his right.

Check it out.

Mile High Salute pic.twitter.com/0fqChTH2YB — Von Miller (@VonMiller) September 17, 2020

Without Miller, the Broncos lost a hard-fought 16-14 Monday night game to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. This Sunday, they’ll battle 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

A somewhat-trendy pick to have a breakout season and return to the playoffs for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in 2015, the Broncos are in danger of starting the year 0-2.

Hopefully they will at least be able to draw some inspiration from their injured superstar, even if Von Miller can’t be out on the field with them this weekend.