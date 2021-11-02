Look: Von Miller Offers Heartfelt Message To Broncos Fans

The Spun

Von Miller on the field for the Broncos.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 1: Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 1, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Miller is not playing today. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Earlier: Linebacker Von Miller has been the face of the Denver Broncos for much of the last decade. This afternoon, he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick of the Broncos in 2011. In nine-plus seasons–he missed all of 2020 with an injury–he amassed 110.5 sacks, made eight Pro Bowls and helped Denver win a Super Bowl.

Shortly after news of the trade broke, Denver7 Broncos insider Troy Renck managed to catch up with Miller in his car as he left the team facility. In his quick conversation with Renck, Miller sent a message to Broncos fans.

“I’ve been here through the ups and the downs,” Miller said. “It’s always tough whenever you leave, but I love all my fans and I love Broncos country. When I said ‘Broncos for life,’ I meant that. They’ll always be in my heart.”

You can see more of what the 32-year-old pass rusher had to say below.

As hard as this trade had to be for Miller on an emotional level, he has to be happy from a football standpoint. The Broncos are 4-4 and in the playoff mix in the AFC, but the Rams are 7-1 and among the elite teams in the NFC as well as the entire NFL.

Additionally, Miller will get a chance to work alongside superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald and pass rusher Leonard Floyd, who have 11.5 sacks combined this season. That LA defense could be terrifying in the coming weeks and months.

Update: Miller’s quotes shortly after the deal went down may have heartfelt, but he had the time to record and release much more meaningful and lengthier remarks tonight.

You can watch all of them below.

Wherever he finishes out his career, Miller will always be one of the best to play for the Denver Broncos.

