Look: Von Miller Offers Heartfelt Message To Broncos Fans

Earlier: Linebacker Von Miller has been the face of the Denver Broncos for much of the last decade. This afternoon, he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick of the Broncos in 2011. In nine-plus seasons–he missed all of 2020 with an injury–he amassed 110.5 sacks, made eight Pro Bowls and helped Denver win a Super Bowl.

Shortly after news of the trade broke, Denver7 Broncos insider Troy Renck managed to catch up with Miller in his car as he left the team facility. In his quick conversation with Renck, Miller sent a message to Broncos fans.

“I’ve been here through the ups and the downs,” Miller said. “It’s always tough whenever you leave, but I love all my fans and I love Broncos country. When I said ‘Broncos for life,’ I meant that. They’ll always be in my heart.”

You can see more of what the 32-year-old pass rusher had to say below.

Here is rest of interview with #Broncos @VonMiller. I talked with him as he left the parking lot. Cap tip to @sportsdenver for hanging with me in the cold. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/QHvuI9h983 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 1, 2021

As hard as this trade had to be for Miller on an emotional level, he has to be happy from a football standpoint. The Broncos are 4-4 and in the playoff mix in the AFC, but the Rams are 7-1 and among the elite teams in the NFC as well as the entire NFL.

Additionally, Miller will get a chance to work alongside superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald and pass rusher Leonard Floyd, who have 11.5 sacks combined this season. That LA defense could be terrifying in the coming weeks and months.

[ Saturday Down South ]

Update: Miller’s quotes shortly after the deal went down may have heartfelt, but he had the time to record and release much more meaningful and lengthier remarks tonight.

You can watch all of them below.

“This is a special place. I love and appreciate you guys for all of my amazing years that I’ve had.” A raw & heartfelt message from @VonMiller thanking everyone as he reflects on his career in Denver:#ThankYou58 pic.twitter.com/At0VfZeucT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 2, 2021

Wherever he finishes out his career, Miller will always be one of the best to play for the Denver Broncos.