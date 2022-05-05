Breaking: Magic Johnson Attempting To Buy NFL Franchise

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NBA legend Magic Johnson is entering the bidding for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico.

Johnson has joined the bid group that is being led by Philadelphias 76ers co-owner Josh Harris. Of course, the addition of Johnson should make this group much more attractive to the Broncos.

The report from Sportico doesn't state how much Johnson is willing to contribute. This isn't unfamiliar territory for him though.

In 2012, Johnson joined the Guggenheim executives' bid group when the Los Angeles Dodgers were up for sale.

It was previously reported that Denver is only accepting offers of at least $4 billion.

The expectation is that Denver will set a record for the highest sale ever for a sports franchise. In 2019, Joe Tsai paid $3.3 billion for the Brooklyn Nets and the rights to the Barclays Center.

Last month, it was announced that Walmart's Rob Walton emerged as a serious bidder for the Broncos. However, Johnson's decision to join the bidding could change things.