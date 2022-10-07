Medical Imaging Revealed For Former Ohio State Star Injured During Broncos Game

Lost in all the madness from Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts is the fact that linebacker Baron Browning suffered a wrist injury.

Fortunately for the Broncos, the latest update on Browning is somewhat encouraging.

The X-rays on Browning's wrist injury came back negative, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

Browning still needs an MRI to determine the severity of his wrist injury.

Browning, a former third-round pick out of Ohio State, finished his rookie season with 58 combined tackles and two pass deflections.



With Randy Gregory currently on injured reserve, Browning has the chance to show what he can really do as a pass rusher.



Browning had an exceptional performance on Thursday night, racking up six quarterback hits, five total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

If Browning has to miss an extended period of time because of this wrist injury, that would be a tough blow to Nathaniel Hackett's defense.