A two-time Pro Bowl running back could be suspended as early as this week, according to multiple reports.

Melvin Gordon, 27, reportedly has his court hearing today for his DUI charge from earlier in the season. Gordon played against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and is expected in court today.

The Broncos running back’s court case is today, and the NFL typically waits to hand out suspensions until the legal process is finalized.

ESPN Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold noted on Twitter that there is precedent for Gordon to be suspended as early as this week.

“For reference and given Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s court appearance is scheduled for Monday (he was charged with DUI in October). Last year S Kareem Jackson’s two-game suspension for his DUI arrest was formally handed down on Dec. 17, the day after his Dec. 16 court appearance,” he reported.

Gordon has played pretty well for the Broncos this season. He’s rushed 162 times for 753 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

However, if the NFL hits him with a suspension, his 2020 season could be over. The Broncos have three games remaining on the schedule.

Denver is coming off a 32-27 win over Carolina on Sunday. The Broncos are scheduled to take on the Bills on Saturday.