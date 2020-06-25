Melvin Gordon Fires Back At Former Denver Broncos Player

This offseason, the Denver Broncos made a pretty significant two-year investment in free agent running back Melvin Gordon.

Denver signed the former Los Angeles Charger runner to a contract worth $16 million over the next two seasons. He’s getting $13.5 million guaranteed.

There were a few people who questioned the Broncos’ acquisition of Gordon. After all, the team already has a productive back in Phillip Lindsay, and Gordon has only played a full season once in his five-year career. Former Denver wide receiver Brandon Stokley publicly disagreed with the move recently on Twitter.

“Just imagine if the Broncos didn’t overspend on Melvin Gordon,” Stokley wrote this week, “Where else could they’ve spent that money?”

Just imagine if the Broncos didn’t overspend on Melvin Gordon. Where else could they’ve spent that money? https://t.co/QQrxjHc2oU — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) June 23, 2020

Gordon saw the criticism and decided he couldn’t let it go unchallenged, responding to Stokley in a subsequent tweet.

“Lol of all players they spent too much on me ??? Lmfaooooo you wild…. they need to take yo check mark,” Gordon wrote.

Lol of all players they spent too much on me ??? Lmfaooooo you wild…. they need to take yo check mark — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) June 23, 2020

A first-round pick in 2015, Gordon has only rushed for more than four yards per carry in one season, averaging 5.1 yards per touch in 2018.

However, it is clear that the Broncos see plenty of value in having him as a complement to Lindsay in their offense. Time will tell if their investment was worth it.