Melvin Gordon Has A Telling Admission On QB Drew Lock

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock against the Chargers.DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to throw for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

After finishing his rookie season off on a high note, there was hope that Drew Lock would take the next step for the Denver Broncos in 2020.

Unfortunately, Lock has had a rocky second year. In 12 starts, he’s thrown for 2,594 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15 interceptions for a 5-10 Denver team.

The Broncos have suffered five-straight non-playoff seasons after winning Super Bowl L. Three of those five seasons have featured double-digit losses.

If Denver is going to get over the hump with its current core, it will need much more from Lock in 2021 and beyond. Running back Melvin Gordon did not shy away from this fact when discussing Lock with the media on Wednesday.

Denver will have a relatively-high draft pick this coming April, but thus far, there’s no indications that the Broncos are looking for a new quarterback.

More than likely, Lock will be back in 2021, and it will be his last chance to prove to the Denver brass that he is the long-term answer at QB.

We’ll see if he has what it takes.


