Melvin Gordon Has A Telling Admission On QB Drew Lock

After finishing his rookie season off on a high note, there was hope that Drew Lock would take the next step for the Denver Broncos in 2020.

Unfortunately, Lock has had a rocky second year. In 12 starts, he’s thrown for 2,594 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15 interceptions for a 5-10 Denver team.

The Broncos have suffered five-straight non-playoff seasons after winning Super Bowl L. Three of those five seasons have featured double-digit losses.

If Denver is going to get over the hump with its current core, it will need much more from Lock in 2021 and beyond. Running back Melvin Gordon did not shy away from this fact when discussing Lock with the media on Wednesday.

Melvin Gordon on Drew Lock: "We have a window for this team, and he's the piece that's going to make or break us." — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) December 30, 2020

Denver will have a relatively-high draft pick this coming April, but thus far, there’s no indications that the Broncos are looking for a new quarterback.

More than likely, Lock will be back in 2021, and it will be his last chance to prove to the Denver brass that he is the long-term answer at QB.

We’ll see if he has what it takes.