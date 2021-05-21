Melvin Gordon Shares Honest Opinion About Playing In Denver

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has spent one season in Denver so far. He’s hoping to play a lot more in the Mile High City.

In a recent interview with the official team website, Gordon outlined a number of goals he has for 2021, including making the Pro Bowl and earning a playoff spot. Most importantly, he wants to secure his place with the franchise.

Gordon, who is set to become a free agent next offseason, is hoping to make Denver his home base for the long haul.

“I really feel like this is the year to do what I need to do, because I want to make Denver home,” Gordon said. “I don’t want to be a journeyman. I keep saying that. I want to really make Denver home. I love the city. I love the guys there. It’s just a great atmosphere. I think with the fans, it’ll make me feel even more at home. I’m not going to let no one deter me from what I want and take me from what I want. My mindset right now is to make that my home for a while.”

In 2020, Gordon split carries with Phillip Lindsay, rushing for 986 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He narrowly missed his first 1,000-yard season since 2017.

Now, with Lindsay in Houston, Gordon is the unquestioned RB1. He’ll be supported by fourth-year pro Royce Freeman, free agent signing Mike Boone and 2021 second-round pick Javonte Williams.

“I don’t want people to feel like, ‘He’s lost a step. He’s this or that,'” Gordon said. “I almost went for 1,000 yards last year while sharing the ball. … It’s important to not only show people, but also show myself, that I’m still this high-caliber back.”