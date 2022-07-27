Mike Shanahan Finalist For Hall Of Fame: NFL World Reacts
The finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023 were announced this Wednesday.
Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Shanahan is one of 24 finalists. He led the Denver Broncos to a pair of titles during his run in the Mile High City.
Shanahan was the head coach of the Broncos from 1995-2008. Two years later, he went to the nation's capital to coach Washington's football team.
Over the course of Shanahan's coaching career, he owned a 170-138 record.
As you'd expect, the city of Denver is happy to hear Shanahan is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Shanahan isn't the only notable head coach that's a finalist for the Hall of Fame. Mike Holmgren is also included in this group.
The 12-person seniors committee will meet on Aug. 16 to send three senior finalists to the full 49-person selection committee. They could then be elected to the Hall of Fame.