Mike Shanahan Finalist For Hall Of Fame: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Mike Shanahan of the Washington Redskins watches from the sidleines as his team plays the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2013 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023 were announced this Wednesday.

Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Shanahan is one of 24 finalists. He led the Denver Broncos to a pair of titles during his run in the Mile High City.

Shanahan was the head coach of the Broncos from 1995-2008. Two years later, he went to the nation's capital to coach Washington's football team.

Over the course of Shanahan's coaching career, he owned a 170-138 record.

As you'd expect, the city of Denver is happy to hear Shanahan is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Shanahan isn't the only notable head coach that's a finalist for the Hall of Fame. Mike Holmgren is also included in this group.

The 12-person seniors committee will meet on Aug. 16 to send three senior finalists to the full 49-person selection committee. They could then be elected to the Hall of Fame.