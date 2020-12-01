Mother Of Drew Lock Details What Allegedly Happened With Broncos’ QB Situation

Drew Lock found himself sidelined for the Denver Broncos game against the New Orleans Saints this weekend. He was ruled out of the contest after being deemed a “high-risk contact” to fellow quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for COVID-19. Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were also not allowed to play.

As a result, the Broncos had no true quarterbacks to play the Saints on Sunday. The team completed just one pass against New Orleans, leaving them thoroughly outmatched. Denver lost 31-3.

Throughout the weekend, the Broncos quarterbacks received backlash for not wearing masks in a meeting last week.

But, Lock’s mother, Laura, shared a unique perspective on the situation on Twitter on Monday night. She was quick to defend her son but also didn’t hold back when it came to her criticism of the NFL and the way the league handled the situation.

Take a look, courtesy of Jeff Legwold of ESPN:

Drew Lock's mom on what happened over the last week … https://t.co/4PTwIISpyY — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) December 1, 2020

Here’s the complete message:

“Shame- shame on the many for thinking they can speak of others in damning ways. Here is the truth – Drew and the QB room requested permission to watch film. They came to the facility on their own time put in more work. His leadership, which seems to be in question by some, brought them to this predicament; Drew asking for more commitment of his QB room than just a normal NFL day. Drew and the QBs even requesting a room at the facility rather than risking “trouble and meeting at an off campus site. “This is a group of 4 men that had tested negative that day and are with their people – their “ecosystem” as we tell our children and friend groups. They let their guard down, they did not wear their masks the entire time, they were in their socially distant environment. It’s unfortunate – not damning. Does Drew take this virus serious – ask his sister who visited and had to quarantine and test before arriving. Ask his girlfriend who he has asked to not travel to away games. Ask his Dad and I who stay in a hotel on game weekends rather than his home. “Oh and by the way he does not have COVID – he wasn’t the one with COVID and as I pray nightly, I hope he doesn’t not anyone else get COVID. Let’s interrogate those in the NFL that do have COVID – how safe were they being? Who was in their “ecosystem” that should have been or were they just not wearing their masks all the time? “As a parent, an educator, a friend, a co-worker, a boss – using people to make an example of a situation is wrong. The NFL used one of their own as an example – this is where the shame is.”

Drew Lock will hope to return next Sunday when the Broncos take on the Chiefs.