Motion Filed In Case Against Broncos Wideout Jerry Jeudy

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. On Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News had an update on this case.

Per Klis, the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to dismiss all the charges against Jeudy.

The timing of this decision isn't that surprising. A few weeks ago, Jeudy's hearing was scheduled for May 31.

Jeudy's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, has stated before that he doesn't believe the domestic violence label should have been applied to his client's case.

"After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed," Steinberg said, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jeudy's girlfriend recently asked a judge to dismiss this misdemeanor case. This request was made despite her contacting the authorities when this situation unfolded.

The Broncos have not issued a new update on this situation. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been supportive of Jeudy from the jump though.

"You know, we'll look into all the stuff and make sure we do the right stuff," Hackett said. "We're here to support him and move on from this."

Jeudy is entering his third year in the NFL.