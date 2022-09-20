Nathaniel Hackett Announces His Decision On Play-Calling

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has dealt with a lot of criticism through the first two weeks of the season.

Although it's still early in the season, there have been some rumblings about whether or not Denver should have someone else calling the plays on offense.

Following the Broncos' win over the Houston Texas on Sunday, Hackett made it known that he'll continue to call offensive plays in the Mile High City.

"I think I’ll continue the play calling," Hackett said, via Mile High Report. "I think that’s been pretty efficient up to this point. We’ve done a good job moving the ball. We’ve had a good plan from that standpoint. We just have to finish those drives."

Hackett stressed the importance of making "quicker decisions" when it comes to managing the game.

"I think from the game management standpoint, we just have to tighten that whole thing up. A lot of us—we are all working together for the first time, so we just want to be sure we’re more efficient in that and have the ability to make better decisions and quicker decisions."

The Broncos finished Week 2 with 350 yards of total offense. Russell Wilson struggled in that game, completing 14-of-31 pass attempts for 219 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

We'll see if Denver's offense can get something going this Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.